4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $524,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Ramsey Estate floorplan offers 2,466 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a study directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit great room and designer kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Ramsey comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space. The second floor offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms, full bath, central laundry room and Owner's Retreat. The Owner's Retreat has a private Oasis Owner's Bath and large walk-In closet. The Ramsey Estate floorplan is only available with one move in ready home.