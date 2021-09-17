The Wagner single-family home floorplan offers 3,061-4,689 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. A spacious front porch leads into an extra wide entry with sightlines back into the 2-story great room and through the dining room directly into your large eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. Choose to include a wall of windows along the back of your expanded 2-story great room to truly maximize your homesite views. The Wagner offers an extra-wide garage and functional friend s entry with lockers, storage closet and half bath. Tucked back off the great room is a private study with oversized windows and the option to include library panel detail or bookcases. Upstairs, take advantage of open views to the great room below from the upper gallery. The kid's wing also includes 3 large bedrooms complete with spacious closets and 2 full baths, 1 of which is connected to a bedroom. The laundry room complete with window is conveniently tucked away right off the Owner's Retreat, which offers dual walk-in closets and a full luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $516,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years
The Boiling Springs Tavern may not fully reopen for another 2 1/2 years - with the possibility of partial reopenings during phases of construction - but owner Terry Rickert also has plans to open a deli down the street.
Prosecutors alleged that both men entered Capitol grounds.
Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9 Tuesday.
A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school district in Cumberland County
The error stemmed from a recent transaction involving the True Temper warehouse property – most of which is in Dickinson Township with a small portion in South Middleton Township.
Police said the group confronted a couple at a gas station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in the early morning hours and assaulted them.
Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate.
North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.
Friday's Mid-Penn football game between Line Mountain and Boiling Springs has been canceled, according to a post on Line Mountain School District's Twitter page.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash reports out of Upper Allen Township.
The ordinance gave officers an option to charge individuals at a summary rather than a misdemeanor level for the possession of marijuana.