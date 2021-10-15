 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $514,600

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $514,600

Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Rec room on second floor can optionally be built as a 5th bedroom with closet. Flex space room on first floor provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News