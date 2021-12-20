The Monroe features a grand first floor layout, with separate front living and dining rooms, a naturally lit kitchen and breakfast area, adjacent great room, and a private study. The home also features an attached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement for additional storage and rec space. The second floor highlights an owner s retreat with private full bath and large walk-in closet, plus a game room, dedicated laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Monroe allow you to fully personalize your new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $510,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Todd Meals confirmed Wednesday that the deal his family had been working on with George's Sub & Pizza owner Ernie Merisotis earlier this month ended up dissolving.
The township approved a one-year extension for service with the trash hauler because the only bid for a new contract came from Waste Management.
'I've never let it define me': Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes before his freshman season, Mechanicsburg's Lukas Rhodes chasing dreams, inspiring others
“I hope my story’s going to open the eyes of young people, to see that diabetes doesn't stop you from doing anything. Diabetes is just a diagnosis that you receive, and it doesn't predict your future.” ~ Lukas Rhodes
Multiple township residents described weeks of missed pickups and collections that occur at random and are often botched, with trash scattered around neighborhoods from torn-open bags.
Film producer Darrin Archer said he heard about Camp Thompson through word of mouth while hiking at Michaux State Forest.
Pague & Fegan owner purchases Ritters True Value in Mechanicsburg; has no plans to change store or staff
Kevin Fague plans on operating both the Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg hardware stores and will split his time during the week at both properties.
Mark Leidy said he’s concerned about the district’s quarantine numbers and wants to see the state Department of Health change its basis for mandating school quarantines.
Glenn White, who has been executive director at DCA for 12 years, is leaving to join the Strategic Leadership Team of Transitions Bank in York as Director of Marketing. His last day will be Dec. 27.
Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff said 13 people who lived in the apartments above the restaurant were displaced and receiving help from Red Cross.
The home crowd began to stir at Shippensburg with the Greyhounds on a 7-0 run late in the third quarter of their season opener, a Mid-Penn Col…