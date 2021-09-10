You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Regis single-family home floorplan offers 2,506 sq ft of living space with a unique corner elevation with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a dedicated study directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space and a pantry, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry, with powder room and storage closet, connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Regis comes with a full unfinished basement. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with central laundry room along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Luxury Owner's Bath and walk-in closet. This floorplan is available with one move in ready home at Arcona.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $509,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police at Chambersburg said John Cook, 54, was killed in the crash, and Pamela Cook, 53, of Carlisle, was flown to York Hospital.
Bud Shaffner proposed Tuesday that the board consider rescinding the district's present health and safety plan that follows the state's masking mandate.
Friday is the most crash-prone day of the week in Cumberland County. A total of 1,855 crashes from 2016-2020 occurred on a Friday.
Procedurally, the board needed to rescind its earlier agreement with Estep before voting on the three-year contract. Both decisions were unanimous.
The proposal Tuesday would make Estep the permanent replacement through the end of 2023-24, during which time he would assist the board in finding his own successor, Board President Liz Knouse said.
The weather service said the thunderstorms could have winds of 60 mph or greater and hail that could exceed 1 inch in diameter. Heavy rain of more than 1 inch in less than an hour is also possible.
Today's Sentinel police log includes assault and theft arrests in Lower and Upper Allen townships, as well as crash reports out of Cumberland County.
The small plane crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 2020 in a wooded area north of the airport in South Middleton Township.
After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams returned to the gridiron for a slate…
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and two crash reports out of Perry County.