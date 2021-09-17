You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping and local coffee all just steps from home. Explore TerraPark, an all-natural playground built into the land, or hit the great outdoors on over 10 miles of paved neighborhood walking trails. Work out at Arcona Athletic Club, enjoy a handcrafted meal on the outdoor patio at THEA or visit the all-new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Regis single-family home floorplan offers 2,506 sq ft of living space with a unique corner elevation with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a dedicated study directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space and a pantry, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry, with powder room and storage closet, connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Regis comes with a full unfinished basement. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with central laundry room along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Luxury Owner's Bath and walk-in closet. This floorplan is available with one move in ready home at Arcona.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $509,990
