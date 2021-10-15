 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $509,300

This two-story home with over 3,400 sq feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage also features a front porch, 2-story ceiling in the foyer, study with optional coffered ceiling, a large great room with optional gas fireplace and raised ceiling, patio, open kitchen with pantry and adjoining breakfast area, mud room, owners suite including an expansive closet and a private bath with whirlpool, second floor laundry, second floor recreation room.. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

