4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $508,800

Our all-time best selling home plan.. Grand entry and convenient staircase accessing both foyer and kitchen. Sweeping kitchen design allows you to cook and admire the fireplace at the same time. Off of the kitchen is a mud room, powder room and spacious closet. Dining room and living room to the front of the home. First floor office/study off of the great room. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

