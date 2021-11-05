The Monroe features a grand first floor layout, with separate front living and dining rooms, a naturally lit kitchen and breakfast area, adjacent great room, and a private study. The home also features an attached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement for additional storage and rec space. The second floor highlights an owner s retreat with private full bath and large walk-in closet, plus a game room, dedicated laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Monroe allow you to fully personalize your new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $505,990
