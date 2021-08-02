 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $502,900

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Sundance model is a two story and offers 2,871 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms. Featuring a front covered porch and backyard patio, with first floor master bedroom and bath, and a 2 and half car garage. Imagine this spacious open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops and a stone fa~ade fireplace being yours to call home! A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.

