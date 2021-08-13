The Wagner single-family home floorplan offers 3,061-4,689 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. A spacious front porch leads into an extra wide entry with sightlines back into the 2-story great room and through the dining room directly into your large eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. Choose to include a wall of windows along the back of your expanded 2-story great room to truly maximize your homesite views. The Wagner offers an extra-wide garage and functional friend s entry with lockers, storage closet and half bath. Tucked back off the great room is a private study with oversized windows and the option to include library panel detail or bookcases. Upstairs, take advantage of open views to the great room below from the upper gallery. The kid's wing also includes 3 large bedrooms complete with spacious closets and 2 full baths, 1 of which is connected to a bedroom. The laundry room complete with window is conveniently tucked away right off the Owner's Retreat, which offers dual walk-in closets and a full luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $501,990
