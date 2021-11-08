 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $498,400

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $498,400

Our all-time best selling home plan.. Grand entry and convenient staircase accessing both foyer and kitchen. Sweeping kitchen design allows you to cook and admire the fireplace at the same time. Off of the kitchen is a mud room and laundry. First floor office/study well-located to the rear of home. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

