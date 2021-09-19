The Lewis single-family home floorplan offers 2,750-3,810 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, an open 2-story entryway greets you with incredible sightlines to the connected living room and extra wide great room. The open gourmet kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island, a breakfast area and an optional walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, half bath and storage closet. The Lewis comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level lounge option. Upstairs, you're greeted by a gameroom that's open to below, which leads to the kids' wing of the home. The kids' wing features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets and 1 with a connected full bathroom, providing all the space your family needs. The Owner's Retreat includes a huge walk-in closet, dressing area and luxury Owner's Bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio with your personal Colors Stylist who will help you put together your personalized color palette.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $497,990
