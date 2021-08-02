4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $497,750

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around a half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Summit model offers 2,964 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms. Featuring a spacious open floor plan, with hardwood floors, granite countertops, a cozy fireplace and a 3-car garage. Imagine cozying up in the Great Room with the fireplace or hosting an outdoor party on your backyard patio! A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.