4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $492,200

Spacious home with room to grow, including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.. Generous owner's suite with private bathroom and expansive closet. 2-car, alley load garage opens to a mudroom. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and access to formal dining room makes entertaining a breeze. A flex space to the front of the home has the option to open to the large family room. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)