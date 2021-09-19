 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $489,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $489,990

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $489,990

The Sheffield single-family home floorplan offers 2,655-3,808 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-6 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 3-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an extra wide entryway and incredible sightlines to the open living room and dining room space. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, along with a large prep island and breakfast area lined with floor to ceiling windows. A 3-car garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, storage closet and powder room. The Sheffield has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level gameroom option. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between a laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News