4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $489,900

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around a half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Sierra model is a two-story home, offering 2,310 sqft, 3 bedrooms, and 2 and a half bathrooms. Imagine having this spacious, open floor plan and a backyard patio for entertaining guests! The custom home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stone facade fireplace, and a 2-car garage. A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.