4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $483,800

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $483,800

A welcoming front porch invites you in to the spacious foyer of this craftsman style home.. With over 2,900 sq. ft. of living space, this open floor plan includes a formal dining room and versatile flex room. The kitchen is open to the family room with optional fireplace. To the rear of the home is a mudroom and 2-car garage. The 2nd floor features a loft area, 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, and an owner's suite with private bath and expansive closet. (See Community Sales Manager for details).

