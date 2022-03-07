 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $474,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $474,000

Two-story home with over 2,600 sq feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.. Rec room on second floor can optionally be built as a 5th bedroom with closet. Flex space room on first floor provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

