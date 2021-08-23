You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Lewis single-family home floorplan offers 2,750-3,810 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5-4.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, an open 2-story entryway greets you with incredible sightlines to the connected living room and extra wide great room. The open gourmet kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space, including a large prep island, a breakfast area and an optional walk-in pantry. An oversized garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, laundry room, half bath and storage closet. The Lewis comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level lounge option. Upstairs, you're greeted by a gameroom that's open to below, which leads to the kids' wing of the home. The kids' wing features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 with walk-in closets and 1 with a connected full bathroom, providing all the space your family needs. The Owner's Retreat includes a huge walk-in closet, dressing area and luxury Owner's Bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $473,990
