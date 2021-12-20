4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $472,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Austen single family home floorplan offers 2,998-4,102 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options, 4-5 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside, a 2-story entryway with adjacent living room and dining room with sightlines into the great room and kitchen. A private study is hidden off the front entryway as well. The kitchen with prep island opens to the breakfast area and great room. Off the breakfast area is a powder room and laundry room. A rear detached garage comes standard with the option to add The Spot addition to connect it to the home through the Friend's Entry. The Austen comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage with a finished gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery area with a gameroom centrally located between 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the Owner's Retreat with 2 walk-in closets and luxury bath. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and steps away from Arcona Swim Club.