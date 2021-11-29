 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $472,500

Spacious home with room to grow, including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.. Generous owner's suite with private bathroom and expansive closet. 2-car, alley load garage opens to a mudroom. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and access to formal dining room makes entertaining a breeze. A flex space to the front of the home has the option to open to the large family room. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

