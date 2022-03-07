 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $470,400

Spacious home with room to grow, including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.. Generous owner's suite with private bathroom and large closet. Optional bonus room over the garage for study/den. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area and access to formal dining room makes entertaining a breeze. Oversized family room with access to patio. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

