4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $467,990

The Lowell single-family home floorplan offers 2,356-2,758 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large storage closet, a powder room, and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Lowell comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom option. Upstairs is an upper gallery with a centrally located laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. Select from options to modify the floorplan for how you want to live by adding additional square feet or changing bathroom layouts. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.