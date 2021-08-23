You can walk to it all at Tattersall, a new Charter Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg School District. Meet up with neighbors at the community fire pit in Overlook Preserve, take a walk to the local farm market for fresh produce or burn some energy at Loop Park, a 3-acre park with fitness stations and a wide-open playing field. The Sheffield single-family home floorplan offers 2,655-3,808 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4-6 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and attached 3-car garage. Inside the home, the first floor offers an extra wide entryway and incredible sightlines to the open living room and dining room space. The large gourmet kitchen opens to an oversized great room and offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, along with a large prep island and breakfast area lined with floor to ceiling windows. A 3-car garage leads into a functional Friend's Entry, storage closet and powder room. The Sheffield has the option of a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a finished lower level gameroom option. Upstairs is a centrally located gameroom between a laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths including the Owner's Retreat featuring two large walk-in closets, a dressing area and luxury bath. You can find the finishes that fit you best at the Charter Colors Design Studio.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $465,990
