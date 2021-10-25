 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $463,700

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $463,700

This traditional 4 bedroom home features an owner's suite with private bathroom and spacious closet.. Open first-floor design with eat-in kitchen, and a bright breakfast area opens into the spacious family room with optional fireplace. Additional 2nd floor bathroom with double bowl vanity. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Sentinel police log for Oct. 21

Today's Sentinel police lot includes catalytic converter thefts in Cumberland and Perry counties, a number of reported scams and local crash reports.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News