4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $461,700

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large home sites all around half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Cascade model offers a spacious 2,569 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath open floorplan. This two story model features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stone facade fireplace, and a 3-car garage. Imagine having the choice to relax on your front covered porch or backyard patio! A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.