4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $461,700

Welcome to Westhaven in Silver Spring Township and Cumberland Valley Schools. 15 large homes sites all around half an acre, with custom homes built by Martin Homes. The Bromley model offers a spacious 2,622 sqft, 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath open floorplan great for entertaining. Featuring master bedroom and bath on first floor, a backyard patio and 3-car garage! Imagine the beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops and stone fa~ade fireplace being yours! A great location, close to all the shopping and restaurants that the Carlisle Pike offers and just minutes away from the CV high school campus. Contact agent for more information! Price may vary based on selected lot. Lot prices starting at $127,500.