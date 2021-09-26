4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $455,990

The Lamont's bright, open layout features a spacious kitchen and eat-in breakfast area, great room, separate living and dining rooms, and a private study. The first floor also features an attached 2 car garage. Below, a full unfinished basement allows for additional storage and rec space. The second floor highlights an owner's retreat with private full bath and 2 large walk-in closets, plus a game room and an 3 additional bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Lamont allow you to fully personalize your new home.