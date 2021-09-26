 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $455,990

The Tarton's spacious floorplan opens with a grand two-story foyer featuring direct sight lines throughout the first floor. Past the main entry, separate living and dining rooms open to a large, light-filled great room and kitchen, including an eat-in breakfast area with additional cabinets and counter space. Along with a private first floor study, The Tarton features a 3 car garage with a locker room, and full unfinished basement for even more storage and rec space. The second floor features a double doored passage to a large owner s retreat with 2 walk in closets and a full bath, and down the hall, an additional 3 bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Mackay allow you to fully personalize your new home.

