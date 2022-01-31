 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $446,400

Two-story home with over 2,400 sq feet and a 2-car, rear load garage.. A flex space room to the front of the home provides various uses to suit your needs, and the open great room, dining room, and kitchen accentuate the spacious feel of the first floor. The second floor boasts all 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room and a loft space perfect for extra seating. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)

