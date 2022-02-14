4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $424,200

A gorgeous, well-planned family home offering three roomy bedrooms and an owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and spacious closet.. A flex space room and dining room flank the foyer upon entering this stately home. The large family room with optional gas fireplace flows comfortably into the sunlit breakfast area with sliding door access to the patio. The open kitchen has an optional center island for even more working space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)