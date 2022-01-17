4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $422,990

You can walk to it all at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Cutler single-family home floorplan offers 2,236-2,793 sq ft of living space with 3 different elevation options, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room open to the great room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island and breakfast area. A Friend's Entry is tucked off the kitchen and features a powder room and dedicated laundry room. The Cutler comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with the choice of a finished lower level gameroom. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with 4 bedroom and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with separate Owner's Bath and 2 large walk-in closets in the back of the home. This floorplan is available to build in Union Lawn at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture on Union Lawn, almost an acre of preserved green space right in your front yard and just steps away from Arcona Swim Club.