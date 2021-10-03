A gorgeous, well-planned family home offering three roomy bedrooms and an owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and spacious closet.. A flex space room and dining room flank the foyer upon entering this stately home. The large family room with optional gas fireplace flows comfortably into the sunlit breakfast area with sliding door access to the patio. The open kitchen has an optional center island for even more working space. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $422,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where it Stands: One13 Social to bring upscale, casual dining to downtown Carlisle at former Brick site
Kevin Rockwood, who had managed the Boiling Springs Tavern for 18 years, is the proprietor of One13 Social that is expected to open in November on West High Street.
Police said investigations into where the three girls were located and possible criminal charges are ongoing.
A Shippensburg man faces robbery charges after police said he robbed a driver who had been stopped at a stop sign last week.
The township said in a Facebook post that it has also reached out to the Geography and Earth Science Department at Shippensburg University for possible assistance in identifying the cause of the noises.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a utility pole, became airborne then struck a tree before coming to rest.
They were two good friends joining voices in a harmony to comfort a troubled spirit.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen and several reports out of Shippensburg Township.
Bob Gorinski’s story, his legacy, and the impression he left on the hearts of healing athletes for decades, reach well beyond the surface.
Friday's games featured fast starts, strong second-half performances, some overall strong play behind momentum and a wild finish.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a reward for information regarding a firearm theft, and crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties.