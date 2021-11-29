A welcoming, well-planned family home offering 4 bedrooms and a spacious owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and oversized closet.. The 2-car garage includes a separate mudroom entry with optional built-in lockers. On the first floor, the great room is the perfect place to gather as a family, with an optional gas fireplace, and open views of the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for convenient eat-in seating, and the adjoining dining room provides sliding glass door access to the back yard patio. The flex space room can serve a variety of purposes, such as a study or a formal living room. Convenient 2nd floor laundry area. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $420,700
