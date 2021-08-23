4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $402,990

 Skip to main content
The Drummond single-family home floorplan offers 2,936-3,856 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large walk-in storage closet and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Drummond comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom and lower level retreat options. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms, a full bath, dedicated laundry room and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and 2 oversized walk-in closets.

