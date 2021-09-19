The Drummond floorplan offers 2,936-3,856 sq ft of living space with four different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large Walk-In storage closet and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Drummond comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom and lower level retreat options. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms, a full bath, dedicated laundry room and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and 2 oversized Walk-In closets. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $391,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where it Stands: Owner plans new deli as work on Boiling Springs Tavern expected to continue for two years
The Boiling Springs Tavern may not fully reopen for another 2 1/2 years - with the possibility of partial reopenings during phases of construction - but owner Terry Rickert also has plans to open a deli down the street.
Three have opened in recent weeks and one is set to open Friday at 11 a.m. when Bryan and Latoya Landers open the B&L Caribbean Café at 10 W. Pomfret St.
"In terms of treatment in the Juvenile Court system, we are satisfied that, for Jacob Mowery, it would be too little and too late," Judge Kevin Hess wrote in his opinion.
Prosecutors alleged that both men entered Capitol grounds.
Weather permitting, the contractor will close the right lane of northbound I-81 at mile marker 32.9 Tuesday.
A clerical error resulted in $1.14 million going to the wrong township and school district in Cumberland County
The error stemmed from a recent transaction involving the True Temper warehouse property – most of which is in Dickinson Township with a small portion in South Middleton Township.
Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate.
Police said the group confronted a couple at a gas station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in the early morning hours and assaulted them.
North Middleton Township police said Frank Montalbo, 54, went off the road and hit a telephone pole.
The PLCB said “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.