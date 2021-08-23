4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $383,990

You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Warren single-family home floorplan offers 2,683-3,593 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room open to the modern kitchen with large dine-in island. Beyond the kitchen is a spacious great room with a sliding door leading into the back yard. A Friend's Entry connects the 2-car garage to the entry near a dedicated laundry room and powder room. The Warren comes with a full unfinished basement with the choice of a finished lower level gameroom. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery space with central laundry room along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Owner's Bath and 2 large walk-in closets in the back of the home. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.