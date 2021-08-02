4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $370,990

You can walk to fun, food and fitness at Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg. Conveniently situated in a picturesque valley on the West Shore of Harrisburg, Arcona includes lush parks, artisan dining, exclusive shopping, local coffee and brand new Spring Gate Winery and Beer Garden. The Townson single-family home floorplan offers 2,386-3,064 sq ft of living space with 4 different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a formal dining room. Beyond the entry is a gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access and walk-in pantry. The kitchen overflows into a spacious great room perfect for entertaining. A Friend's Entry connects the 2-car garage to the entry near a dedicated laundry room and powder room. The Townson comes with a full unfinished basement with the choice of a finished lower level gameroom. Upstairs offers a flexible upper gallery and loft space along with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the private Owner's Retreat with dedicated Owner's Bath and 2 large walk-in closets in the back of the home. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.