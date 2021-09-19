4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $359,990

The Lowell floorplan offers 2,356-2,758 sq ft of living space with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, a wide entry is flanked by a living room and dining room. Beyond the entry is a spacious great room open to the gourmet kitchen with large dine-in island, direct dining room access, and breakfast area. The Friend's Entry has a large storage closet, a powder room, and conveniently connects the 2-car garage to the kitchen. The Lowell comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space, as well as a lower level gameroom option. Upstairs offers an upper gallery space with three bedrooms with oversized closets, a full bath, dedicated laundry room and private Owner's Retreat in the back of the home. The Owner's Retreat has a separate Owner's Bath and a large Walk-in closet. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.