The Kenyon floorplan offers 2,707-3,440 sq ft of living space with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. Inside the home, the entry has a living room directly off one side with adjacent dining room and beyond, a naturally lit great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen, offering plenty of cabinet space, overflows into the breakfast area and spacious great room. A dedicated Friend's Entry, with powder room and storage closet, connects the 2 car garage to the kitchen. The Kenyon comes with a full unfinished basement providing plenty of storage and rec space with a finished gameroom option. The second floor greets you with a spacious gameroom with three bedrooms, full bath, central laundry room and Owner's Retreat surrounding it. The Owner's Retreat has a private Owner's Bath and 2 large Walk-In closets. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $348,990
