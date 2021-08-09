The Sinclair floorplan offers 2,137-2,576 sq ft of living space with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. A front porch leads into a wide front entry with sightlines back into the great room and dining room. The dining room is open to the eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. The Sinclair offers a large attached garage connected to the kitchen through the friend's entry, a versatile space with dedicated laundry room. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central shared full bathroom. You'll also find 3 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private owner's bath and walk in closet. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $324,990
State Police at Carlisle reported that two children died of injuries suffered in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south Tuesday afternoon.
Some residents of South Middleton School District are upset about the appointment of retired school teacher Brad Group as interim school board member.
Attorneys: UPMC uncooperative in identifying potential victims of Carlisle nurse who allegedly assaulted women
Andreozzi + Foote, a firm that specializes in legal counsel for victims of sexual assault, filed a motion Tuesday to compel UPMC to cooperate with court-ordered discovery of certain information.
Attorneys representing South Middleton school board and Strine are discussing his future with district
Talks are underway between attorneys representing Matthew Strine and the South Middleton School Board over his future as superintendent of the South Middleton School District.
State Police at Carlisle at 11:34 a.m. announced that they are asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road in Upper Frankford Township to shelter in place while they search for a robbery suspect.
State Police at Newport said a woman was killed after three dogs, for which she was caring, attacked her for unknown reasons in late July.
Mila Jean-K Glessner, age 4 of Carlisle died suddenly Tuesday afternoon in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Citing surging COVID case data, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced a mask mandate for Carlisle Area School District students and staff effective Monday, Aug. 9, until further notice.
Officials said this is the 10th consecutive year that it has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen.