There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. The Porter's open, light-filled floor plan features a grand 2-story entry with a living room on one side and a dining room on the other. The entryway continues to a spacious great room, which opens to the kitchen and breakfast area, and down a side hall, a laundry room and half bath. The home also features an attached 2 car garage, accessible via the kitchen, and a full unfinished basement for additional storage and rec space. Second floor highlights include an owner's retreat with private full bath and large walk-in closet, a central game room and 3 additional bedrooms. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options throughout The Porter allow you to fully personalize your new home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $320,990
