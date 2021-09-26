4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $319,990

The Sinclair floorplan offers 2,137-2,576 sq ft of living space with three different elevation options to give you the ability to personalize the look of your new home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and attached 2-car garage. A front porch leads into a wide front entry with sightlines back into the great room and dining room. The dining room is open to the eat-in kitchen with prep island and extra cabinet space. The Sinclair offers a large attached garage connected to the kitchen through the friend's entry, a versatile space with dedicated laundry room. Upstairs, take advantage of a versatile upper gallery space with central shared full bathroom. You'll also find 3 bedrooms, a full bath and spacious Owner's Retreat complete with a private owner's bath and walk in closet. This floorplan is available to build in Parkview at Arcona, where you'll discover private single family homesites in an exclusive area of the neighborhood, featuring one of a kind architecture and sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. Live just steps from The Orchard, with a winding path that leads you through seasonal fruit trees, and Union Lawn, a 2-acre green space. Cedar Run Trail will connect Parkview to the already established trail system leading into the Crossroads at Arcona.