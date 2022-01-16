4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $235,000

Beautiful and meticulously cared for brick colonial home with a two-car detached garage in historic Mechanicsburg. This elegant home could be occupied as one large home or two apartments. The first floor and second floor each has its own electric service with an additional service for the landlord/owner. The exterior of the property was recently repainted and the garage has 2 new garage doors and 2 new entrance doors. This is a must-see, well maintained property and will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing.