Beautiful and meticulously cared for brick colonial home with a two-car detached garage in historic Mechanicsburg. This elegant home could be occupied as one large home or two apartments. The first floor and second floor each has its own electric service with an additional service for the landlord/owner. The exterior of the property was recently repainted and the garage has 2 new garage doors and 2 new entrance doors. This is a must-see, well maintained property and will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $235,000
A York County teenager on Sunday won top honors in the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show Grand Champion Junior Cattle competition with a 1,385-pound crossbred steer named Krueger.
UPDATE: Winter weather advisory now in effect for Cumberland County with mix of snow and rain Sunday night
The NWS forecast now calls for 3-5 inches of snow Sunday with rain and freezing rain later in the evening.
"We're getting close to a crisis mode in my opinion," Carlisle Borough Fire and Rescue Chief Randy O'Donnell said.
Surge of COVID-19 cases forces temporary closure of four elementary schools in Carlisle Area School District
A recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the Carlisle Area School District to close four elementary schools Friday and switch to remote instruction.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.
There were 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's report, an increase of 19 since Friday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 131.9.
Diagnosed with heart condition, Carlisle's Jaydon Smith finds way back to court through determination, will, support
"I knew in the back of my mind, that wasn’t the ending of me playing basketball. There had to be some way, and I would that way take over anything.” ~ Carlisle's Jaydon Smith.
The West Pennsboro Township native launched his business in January 1954 in the former Mac’s Auto Electric shop behind 353 E. North St.
A multiple vehicle crash stopped Interstate 81 traffic Thursday morning, and first responders are detouring northbound travel off the highway at the Newville exit.
Carlisle Police reported at 9:55 a.m. that the woman reported missing earlier Tuesday has been located and is safe.