 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $235,000

Beautiful and meticulously cared for brick colonial home with a two-car detached garage in historic Mechanicsburg. This elegant home could be occupied as one large home or two apartments. The first floor and second floor each has its own electric service with an additional service for the landlord/owner. The exterior of the property was recently repainted and the garage has 2 new garage doors and 2 new entrance doors. This is a must-see, well maintained property and will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News