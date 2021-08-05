If you are looking for a stunning home, then check out this Mackenzie model by Garman Builders. This home has breathtaking views of the valley and peaceful living, yet close and convenient to Harrisburg. This floor plan offers a beautiful kitchen with large island, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen also offers a spacious breakfast area that flows into the relaxing family room with stone fireplace, custom built-ins, and coffered ceiling! Looking for a formal dining room, this home boasts a spacious dining room with elegant lighting and custom wall and crown moldings. Upstairs, you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, including a spectacular primary suite with tray ceiling, exposed beams, and custom accent wall. The primary bath features a relaxing soaking tub and separate shower with custom detailing. Some additional features include upgraded interior/exterior lighting, designer paint throughout, built-in shelving, and custom closets and mirrors just to name a few. This new development offers quiet, peaceful relaxation with beautiful views of the mountains and valleys, yet convenient to parks, shopping and restaurants. You won't want to miss this one, it won't be on the market long!
4 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $538,900
