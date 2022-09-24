 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Loysville - $424,900

Beautiful Amish built custom home. Fully off grid with solar panels and generator back up. Everything screams custom with this home. Open floor plan, custom cabinets, radiant floor heat, and solar panels with battery bank. Don't miss this one.

