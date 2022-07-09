4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $815,000

Brand NEW Farmhouse "Clearview" Model in Wilshire Estates coming soon! Home is projected to complete in December 2022. Featuring nearly 2700 sq. ft. of beautifully finished space including a Grand 2-story foyer, dramatic elevated ceilings including tray ceilings and decorative moldings throughout, so many architectural details to appreciate! You will immediately be pulled into this open floorplan showing off beautiful high end luxury plank flooring, custom lighting fixtures, a 1st floor study with 10-lite double glass french doors, craftsman style tall 72" board n batten wall details and built-in window seat making this a perfect place to work from home! The dramatic and bright dining room is accented with columns and soaring ceiling including additional windows open to the Great Room featuring a tray ceiling with crown molding, gas fireplace with mantel and black slate surround including a floor level hearth and recessed outlet above for your flat screen TV. From here you are drawn into the exquisite gourmet kitchen with huge oversized island offering plenty of workspace and seating, quartz countertops with stainless undermount sink, Moen Align faucet, beautiful antique soft white cabinetry with crown molding, soft auto close doors and drawers accented with a striking grey herringbone backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop, stainless steel hood vented to the exterior, built-in microwave and wall oven, plus a spacious walk-in pantry to round out this amazing Kitchen, fit for a chef! You will love with the big windows over the kitchen sink to bring in the private views outside. Floor Master Suite is spacious, showcasing a tray ceiling with ceiling fan, private owners luxury bath with corner curbless tiled shower, tiled flooring and double bowl comfort height vanity plus a wonderful walk-in closet. First floor mudroom with built-in bench and pegs, separate laundry room with laundry tub and a powder room with vanity completes the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms each with ceiling fans and their own direct access to a full bath! All situated on a corner home-site atop our newest phase on nearly a 1/2 acre with a walk-out basement featuring a sliding glass door, full length windows and 9' basement walls, waterproofed and ready to finish! For your outdoor living you will enjoy the oversized 20' X 10' composite deck with stairs to grade and backing to trees! A very spacious oversized garage 27' X 25' with two 9' X 8' garage doors and plenty of room for storage or workshop space. So much to love here and Wilshire Estates is truly a hidden gem, set in a picturesque setting close to Costco and all of your everyday conveniences...CD Schools! You cannot go wrong here! Photos shown are of a similar home.* Please contact listing agent for more details and to make this your Next Home! You'll be glad you did!