4 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $749,900

**Parade of Homes Special: Price Just Reduced $20K!!!** McNaughton Homes is proud to present their award winning Bridgeport model now under construction in Wilshire Estates and filled with upgrades; so much to love here! Set in a truly amazing community, (a hidden gem), close to everyday conveniences yet nestled in Lower Paxton Twp, in a quiet setting on nearly a half acre. This corner home-site is perched atop the highest point with stunning sunset views and backs to trees! The details start on the exterior of the home, featuring craftsman style details, drystack stone and front porch. Grand 2-story foyer welcomes you as you enter this 3302 sq. ft. bright open home showcasing a gourmet kitchen w/quartz ctops, herringbone backsplash, custom lighting, oversized island with seating for 4, stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, designer hood (vented to the outside), built in wall oven and microwave combo, refrigerator, modern and super durable luxury vinyl wood plank floor, walk-in corner pantry, open to greatroom highlighting the gas fireplace w/mantel and shiplap detail above. Lots of craftsman molding details including tall board n batten trim, coffered ceiling in dining rm, craftsman style doors, lever door handles and quality dovetail cabinetry throughout featuring soft auto close doors and drawers. You will enjoy having a beautiful spacious sunroom off of the breakfast area plus a dining room/living room combo, all perfect for entertaining in addition to an in home office on the 1st floor, powder room and mudroom complete with bench n pegs. Striking craftsman staircase leads upstairs featuring four large bedrooms all w/walk-in closets, including a beautiful owner's suite with cove lit tray ceiling, dual walk in closets and ensuite enhanced w/oversized corner tiled shower and comfort height double bowl vanity. Second floor laundry. Low utility costs in this energy efficient gas home. Did I mention the 3 car over-sized front entry garage and composite deck overlooking the backyard and wooded backdrop? Walkout basement with siding to grade, sliding glass door and window plus waterproofed 9' basement walls, ready to finish! All this luxurious living space to call home, CD Schools! Home warranties included! Pictures shown are of a similar home* Home is under construction, buy now and take advantage of this special price!