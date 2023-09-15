McNaughton Homes award winning Clarksville B "to be built" in prestigious Wilshire Estates on .73 acre home-site, baking to trees. Home features over 3100 sq. ft. of living space with 9' ceilings on the 1st floor including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus an in-home office and a 3 car side entry garage. Buyers can choose their own selections and can modify the current floorplan to meet their specific needs. Current incentive available, buy now and take 30% off of all eligible options. Inquire today to learn more, nearly 20 plans to choose from and other home-sites available too!